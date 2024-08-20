Stock market update: Nifty surges above 24,600, Sensex rises 200 points

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange Limited building.

Benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, saw gains in early trading on Tuesday, driven by positive global market trends and continued retail investor interest. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed by 338.21 points to 80,762.89, while the NSE Nifty rose by 87.65 points to 24,660.30.

Among the Sensex companies, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, Infosys, and Bajaj Finserv were notable gainers. Conversely, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Tata Motors experienced declines.

Asian markets showed mixed results with Seoul and Tokyo trading higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The US markets closed positively on Monday. Despite foreign institutional investors (FIIs) selling equities worth Rs 2,667.46 crore, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 1,802.92 crore.

Market participants are closely watching global economic factors and the upcoming release of the July FOMC meeting minutes.