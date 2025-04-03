Startup Mahakumbh 2025: How to register, event dates and other details Startup Mahakumbh 2025: The event will feature around 3,000 startups, over 1,000 investors and incubators, nearly 10,000 delegates from 50 countries and 50,000 business visitors.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate a three-day 'Startup Mahakumbh' at Bharat Mandapam today. According to the official website, 'Startup Mahakumbh' is the biggest event of innovation and entrepreneurship. The event will feature around 3,000 startups, over 1,000 investors and incubators, nearly 10,000 delegates from 50 countries and 50,000 business visitors.

Startup Mahakumbh 2025: Event Dates

This is the second edition of the Startup Mahakumbh and is set to take place from April 3-5, 2025.

The commerce and industry ministry said that the event will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders to share ideas and create lasting connections.

"With a strong focus on fostering innovation and collaboration, Startup Mahakumbh will lay the foundation for the next wave of entrepreneurial success," it added.

Startup Mahakumbh 2025: What's New This Year

As per the information shared, this year's edition of tribal entrepreneurs is also set to take the stage with participation from over 45 startups including those incubated at IIM Calcutta, IIM Kashipur, and IIT Bhilai.

Startup Mahakumbh 2025: Startup India @ 2047—Unfolding the Bharat Story

Explaining the theme of the event, Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said that the event will be a true 'sangam' of startup and industry 'MahaRathis' from across the Indian districts and the world.

Startup Mahakumbh 2025: How To Register?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Startup Mahakumbh - https://startupmahakumbh.org/

Step 2: Click on the 'Register Now' option at the top right corner of the website.

Step 3: Select the Category (Startup Pods, Exhibitor, Investor, Business Visitor, General, etc.)

Step 4: Pay the amount required to confirm your entry.

Step 5: After the payment, you will get a confirmation with event details on the email id provided by you.