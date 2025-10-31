Star Air to begin Bengaluru–Hampi daily flights from Nov 1: Check flight schedule, other details

Regional carrier Star Air will commence daily flights between Bengaluru and Vijayanagar (Hampi) starting tomorrow, November 1, 2025. According to information shared, the flights will be operated with Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft. These flights will be under the government's regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.
Currently, the airline flies to 31 destinations, and Vijayanagar (Hampi) in Karnataka will be its 32nd destination.
Star Air Bengaluru–Hampi Flights Details
- Route: Bengaluru (BLR) to Vijayanagar (VDY) - Hampi.
- Start Date: November 1.
- Frequency: Daily service.
- Airport: The flights will use Jindal Vijayanagar (VDY) Airport, which is the nearest airport to the Hampi UNESCO World Heritage Site.
- Scheme: The route will operate under the government's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) regional air connectivity scheme.
Flight Schedule From Nov 1 Onwards
|Flight No.
|Route
|Departure Time
|Arrival Time
|Frequency
|S5 701
|BLR → VDY
|9:50 AM
|10:40 AM
|Daily
|S5 702
|VDY → BLR
|11:10 AM
|12:00 PM
|Daily
Ghodawat to add Airbus twin-engine chopper, Embraer planes to its Star Air fleet
Meanwhile, Ghodawat Enterprises, which operates luxury air travel firm Star Air, announced the expansion of its fleet with the induction of a new Airbus twin-engine helicopter and two Embraer E175 aircraft.
The Sanjay Ghodawat Group firm said in a statement that it will add an Airbus ACH-135 T3H twin-engine helicopter for NSOP (Non-Scheduled Operator Permit) operations, along with the planned addition of two Embraer E175 aircraft for Star Air.
With these inclusions, Ghodawat Enterprises will further strengthen both its NSOP and Scheduled Operator Permit (SOP) operations, bringing its total fleet size to 12 fixed wing aircraft and three helicopters, the statement said.
Resumes flight services from Nanded
Regional airline Star Air resumed its flight services from Guru Gobind Singh Ji Airport in Nanded, Maharashtra, last month, after temporarily discontinuing them due to safety concerns flagged by the DGCA on August 22.
Star Air is the sole scheduled airline operating from Nanded Airport, which is managed by the Maharashtra Government's airport development arm, MADC.
