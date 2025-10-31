Star Air to begin Bengaluru–Hampi daily flights from Nov 1: Check flight schedule, other details Star Air Bengaluru–Hampi Flights: Currently, the airline flies to 31 destinations, and Vijayanagar (Hampi) in Karnataka will be its 32nd destination.

Bengaluru:

Regional carrier Star Air will commence daily flights between Bengaluru and Vijayanagar (Hampi) starting tomorrow, November 1, 2025. According to information shared, the flights will be operated with Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft. These flights will be under the government's regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

Star Air Bengaluru–Hampi Flights Details

Route: Bengaluru (BLR) to Vijayanagar (VDY) - Hampi. Start Date: November 1. Frequency: Daily service. Airport: The flights will use Jindal Vijayanagar (VDY) Airport, which is the nearest airport to the Hampi UNESCO World Heritage Site. Scheme: The route will operate under the government's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) regional air connectivity scheme.

Flight Schedule From Nov 1 Onwards

Flight No. Route Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency S5 701 BLR → VDY 9:50 AM 10:40 AM Daily S5 702 VDY → BLR 11:10 AM 12:00 PM Daily