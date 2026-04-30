Srinagar-Jammu Vande Bharat Train: Check train number, timings, route and other details

Mumbai:

In good news for people of Jammu & Kashmir and tourists, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar. This train previously ran only between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar, but has now been extended to Jammu Tawi station due to high passenger demand. Flagging off the train, the Railway Minister said that it is not just a train, but a strong bridge connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Vaishnaw was accompanied by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Dr Jitendra Singh, and the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, during the inauguration ceremony.

He said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Indian Railways has succeeded in providing modern rail connectivity to the valleys of Kashmir, cutting through the inaccessible mountains.

Jammu to Srinagar in 5 hours

With this extension, the journey between Jammu and Srinagar has become much easier and faster. While it used to take 10 to 12 hours to travel from Jammu to Srinagar by road, the Vande Bharat Express will cover this distance in just 5 hours. This train will cover approximately 267 kilometres, saving time and providing passengers with a world-class travel experience.

Features of the train

The Vande Bharat Express, which operates on this route, has been specially designed to meet the harsh weather and harsh terrain of Jammu and Kashmir. Previously, the train operated on this route with eight coaches, but its capacity has now been expanded to 20, allowing for more passengers. The train is equipped with a Kavach anti-collision system, a GPS-based information system, and 180-degree rotating seats.

Big boost to tourism, economy

The launch of this train is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Tourists will be able to board the Vande Bharat Express at Jammu Railway Station and travel to the valleys of Srinagar. This train will begin service on May 2, 2026, and will operate six days a week (except Tuesdays).

Srinagar-Jammu Vande Bharat Train Numbers

The service will operate with two pairs of trains (26401/26402 and 26403/26404). Train No. 26401/26402 will run six days a week, except Tuesdays, departing Jammu Tawi at 06:20 am and reaching Srinagar at 11:10 am. On the return leg, it will leave Srinagar at 2:00 pm (14:00 hrs) and arrive in Jammu Tawi at 6:50 pm (18:50 hrs).

During the journey from Jammu to Srinagar, the train will halt at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) in Reasi and Banihal.

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