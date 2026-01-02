Smart prepaid electricity meter connections get cheaper in Uttar Pradesh, prices slashed by 50% According to the new electricity rates, if a customer decides to take a 2-kilowatt load connection up to 100 meters from the pole, he will be charged Rs 5,500 in a single payment.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, has announced a New Year’s gift to the electricity consumers in the state. The electricity department has decided to reduce the charges for prepaid electricity meters in the state from January 1, 2026. The rate for smart prepaid meter electricity connections has been slashed by 50 per cent. In simple terms, anyone wishing to install a new single-phase prepaid electricity connection will be charged only Rs 2,800 instead of Rs 6,000. If the consumer requires a three-phase connection, the cost will be Rs 4100. Before this, the consumer was required to pay more than Rs 11300.

Fixed charges reduced for new connections

Notably, the commission has lowered the fixed charge system for new electricity connections. As per the current scenario, there will not be any requirement for a separate estimate for electricity connections up to 300 meters and a load of 150 kilowatts (excluding private tube wells).

According to the new electricity rates, if a customer decides to take a 2-kilowatt load connection up to 100 meters from the pole, he will be charged Rs 5,500 in a single payment. If the distance exceeds 300 meters, a charge of Rs 7,555 will apply.

Changes effective from January 2, 2026

Earlier, electricity consumers had to pay bills ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for electricity poles, wires, and transformers. The changes, aimed at providing significant relief to customers, will take effect on January 12.

It is to be noted that consumers who paid a fee of Rs 6016 for a smart prepaid meter connection by September 9, 2025, may also be extended the benefit of the new discounts.

According to the records of the Electricity Regulatory Commission, electricity consumers living below the poverty line will receive multiple concessions from the new year. They will be exempted from paying processing fees and security deposits, and for power connections up to 100 meters, only an advance payment of Rs 500 will be required.