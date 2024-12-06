Silver price on December 6 in Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur | Know today's latest prices

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Silver price on December 6 in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Silver price today: The current price of silver in India is around Rs 95,200.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of Rs 1,200.0 per kg. Silver prices rebounded by over Rs 95,000 per kg in major Indian cities in early trade on Friday (December 6).

Demand from coin makers and industrial units supported the white metal in local markets. Spot silver dropped 0.13 per cent to $31.28 an ounce in global markets. The metal hit a high of $31.37 an ounce and a low of $30.90 an ounce in overnight trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery rose Rs 472 or 0.51 per cent to Rs 92,896 per kg in a business turnover of 24,430 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said. Globally, silver was trading 0.08 per cent lower at USD 31.28 per ounce in New York.

Here are the top 5 cities of North India for silver rates-

Silver Rates in Delhi

Delhi: Silver Rates Today in Delhi is Rs 95,200.0 per kg. Yesterday's silver rate on 05-12-2024 was Rs 94,000.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was Rs 94,700.0 per kg.

Silver Rates in Jaipur

Jaipur: Silver Rates Today in Jaipur is Rs 95,600.0 per kg. Yesterday's silver rate on 05-12-2024 was Rs 94,400.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was Rs 95,100.0 per kg.

Silver Rates in Lucknow

Lucknow: Silver Rates Today in Lucknow is Rs 96,100.0 per kg. Yesterday's silver rate on 05-12-2024 was Rs 94,900.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was Rs 95,600.0 per kg.

Silver Rates in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Silver Rates Today in Chandigarh is Rs 94,600.0 per kg. Yesterday's silver rate on 05-12-2024 was Rs 93,400.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was Rs 94,100.0 per kg.

Silver Rates in Patna

Patna: Silver Rates Today in Patna is Rs 95,300.0 per kg. Yesterday's silver rate on 05-12-2024 was Rs 94,100.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was Rs 94,800.per kg.

Factors affecting silver rates

Silver rates are influenced by a complex interplay of global and local factors. Factors like worldwide demand, currency exchange rates, interest rates, government policies, and global events can significantly impact their value. Jewellers, with their expertise in the precious metals market, can offer valuable insights into these trends and potential price fluctuations.