Share market update: Sensex hits historic 80,000-mark, jumps 545 points, Nifty around 24,280

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices reached new record highs during intraday trade, driven by positive global cues on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex breached the 80,000-mark for the first time, touching an all-time high of 80,074 before closing at 79,987, up by 545 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 hit a new peak of 24,307 and settled 163 points higher at 24,287.

Stock performance

On the 30-share Sensex platform, top gainers included Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, and SBI. Conversely, TCS, Titan, Reliance, Tata Motors, L&T, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

In the broader markets, both the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices advanced by 0.86 percent each.

Sectoral highlights

Among the sectors, the Nifty Private Bank index surged by 2 percent, Nifty Bank by 1.77 percent, and Nifty PSU Bank by 1 percent. However, the Nifty Media index was the only sectoral loser, dropping by 0.39 percent.

Previous session recap

In the previous session on Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 35 points lower at 79,441, while the NSE Nifty50 index closed with a loss of 18 points at 24,124.

