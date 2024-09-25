Shankh Air all set to fly high: Here's all you need to know about India's new airline

Follow us on Image Source : SHANKH AIR/WEBSITE Shankh Air, India's new airline is all set for takeoff

Shankh Air ready for takeoff: To boost air travel in India, the aviation sector is preparing for the arrival of a new airline called Shankh Air. Shankh Air, India's newest airline has received approval from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to begin its operations in the country.

As per the media reports the airline has been given a No Objection Certificate (NOC), which will remain valid for three years. However, the airline still needs clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before it officially starts flying. The Aviation Ministry has directed the airline to comply with all regulations, including those related to foreign direct investment (FDI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Shankh Air - First scheduled airline in UP

Shankh Air, owned by Shankh Aviation Private Limited, is poised to become the first scheduled airline in Uttar Pradesh. Shankh Aviation Pvt.Ltd spearheaded by young and dynamic entrepreneur Sharvan K Vishwakarma (Chairman ), is set to make a significant mark in the aviation industry with the launch of its new venture, Shankh Air, from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

The exclusive comfortable seats, wider sat pitches, and global standard service deliveries are some of the USPs the airline wishes to offer in its offering to passengers

According to the company’s website, Shankh Air will be the first scheduled airline to launch from the state of Uttar Pradesh. It will hub over Lucknow and Noida to facilitate the passengers with a seamless flying experience. The airline will connect to all major cities in India and will offer both inter and intra-state routes, specially focusing on cities with high demand and limited direct flight options.

Shankh Air to use Boeing 737-800NG aircraft

Shankh Air will begin its operation with a modern fleet of narrow body new generation Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, that are equipped with the latest technology and amenities. From spacious twin-class cabins to meals on board, to in-flight entertainment systems, the airline is committed to providing the ultimate flying experience to passengers.

Shankh Air is in advanced discussions with Global Lessors for aircrafts and plans to make official announcements soon. As it takes flight, this airline is set to bring a fresh perspective to the Indian aviation scene, combining competitive pricing, reliability and with a focus on passengers' comfort and ease of flying.

The airline will focus on competitive pricing, twin-class offerings, technological integration and customer-centric service with a focus on on-time performance and high dispatch reliability for Tier II and Tier III cities which has become the min feeder for all mtro airports.

Expected routes

Initial routes are expected to cover key locations in the state of Uttar Pradesh such as Lucknow, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur with operations set to begin by the end of this year.

Shankh Air aims to establish its primary hub at Noida International Airport, marking a significant step towards enhancing national as well as new airports in the country's regional connectivity, connecting NOIDA with the upcoming Bhogapuram Airport, Pune International Airport and later with Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Earlier in June this year, Shankh Air chairman Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma met with Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and deliberated on the airline's strategic direction and forthcoming developments as a full-service start-up airline.

