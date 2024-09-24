7th Pay Commission: 4% DA hike likely for govt employees of this state ahead of Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Check 7th Pay Commission latest news here.

Here comes a piece of good news for the government employees who are waiting for big hike in their salary. The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to declare a bonanza for its 15 lakh employees and eight lakh pensioners ahead of Diwali as it is likely to hike dearness allowance (DA) by 4 per cent. Reports suggest that the UP government is also expected to announce bonuses for non-gazetted employees.

In this regard, CM Yogi Adityanathmight take the decision after the central government’s DA hike announcement, which is also likely to take place in the last week of September or the first week of October.

8 lakh state govt employees to benefit

It should be noted that once DA is hiked, the move will benefit eight lakh state government employees and will add Rs 3,000 crore burden on the state exchequer.

Diwali bonus likely for govt employees

Apart from DA hike, the state government might also declare bonuses for non-gazetted employees. However, the Diwali bonus will be determined based on their basic salary and DA components. Last year, the state employees were allocated a bonus amounting to nearly Rs 7,000 and this time, it is predicted that the bonus will see a slight increase compared to the previous year's amount.

When will 8th Pay Commission be implemented?

On the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, various government employee unions have made demands but there is no proposal with the government to form the 8th Pay Commission as of now.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in July, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had said that two representations have been received for constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission in June 2024 but no such proposal is under consideration at the government.