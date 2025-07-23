Seven Indian Railway stations to get AI-based facial recognition systems to enhance security, check full list The facial recognition will help track down potential offenders. The new technology will also help in finding missing persons, especially during the festive seasons when the crowd is too much to handle.

New Delhi:

Seven major railway stations, including Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and New Delhi Railway Station, are all set to get Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition systems to enhance security of the passengers.

These seven railway stations will introduce AI-powered facial recognition surveillance systems which is part of a broader plan to modernise and enhance public security with the help of technology.

Apart from security enhancement, the AI technology can be used to speed up ticket checking and boarding process, saving passengers long queues. The new technology will be implemented under the plan to make railway stations smart stations, in which the focus is being on increasing security, surveillance, and passenger facilities.

What is facial recognition technology?

Facial recognition is a biometric technology that identifies a person by analysing his/her facial features. Once you enter the railway station, it will scan the eyes, nose, mouth and facial structure in the face in digital images or video frames. Then it match it with the information present in the database. The whole process is based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms

Full list of railway stations where AI-powered facial recognition will be installed

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST)

The AI-powered facial recognition will be installed in Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus which is a UNESCO Heritage Site that also happens to be India’s oldest and busiest railway station. It is interesting to note that the CST handles over 3 million passengers on a daily basis. After the installation of AI and modern technology, the station will have a powerful tool to identify known offenders.

New Delhi Railway Station

After Mumbai, the AI-powered facial recognition will be installed in New Delhi Railway Station which is known for handling more than 5 lakh passengers every day. With this, the facial recognition will help track down potential offenders. The new technology will also help in finding missing persons, especially during the festive seasons when the crowd is too much to handle.

Howrah Junction in Kolkata

The AI-powered facial recognition will be installed in Howrah Junction which is one of the busiest and oldest railway stations of India. The railway station serves thousands of passengers every day and the AI-based facial recognition will help the station in identifying any suspects and missing persons. This is a major step in modernising Howrah railway station.

Sealdah Railway Station (Kolkata)

Another station where the AI-powered facial recognition will be installed is Kolkata’s Sealdah Railway Station. The AI technology will only help in handling the security, and real-time video analytics will allow authorities to spot troublemakers.

Chennai Central Railway Station

The next station where the AI-powered facial recognition will be installed is Chennai Central which handles some 5 lakh passengers on a daily basis. It is worth noting that the station serves long-distance trains and the introduction of AI surveillance will help in facial scanning and better crowd handling, among others.

Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad

The sixth railway station where the AI-powered facial recognition will be installed is Hyderabad’s Secunderabad Railway Station. In this station, the AI facial recognition tool, and automated surveillance alerts will help boost the security on the station.

Danapur Railway Station in Bihar

The seventh railway station where the AI-powered facial recognition will be installed is Bihar’s Danapur Railway Station. In this station, AI surveillance will add a new level of security to the station.