Sensex rises 348 points in early trade, Nifty gains 96 points

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building.

In early trade on Tuesday, the Sensex rose 348.1 points to 84,647.88, while the Nifty gained 96.75 points to 25,907.60. The positive development comes amid strong investor sentiment and market optimism.

New transaction charges

The NSE will now charge Rs 3,503 per crore in premium price on equity options per transaction, while the BSE has revised its fee for Sensex and Bankex options contracts to Rs 3,250 per crore for premium turnover along with the announcement of higher securities transaction tax (STT) by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman It was also effective. The STT for futures trading rose to 0.02%, up from 0.0125%, while for options trading it rose to 0.1%.

Global market trends

Asian markets offered mixed results after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who suggested future rate cuts would not be as aggressive Markets are closed for public holidays in South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland China, while China remains closed for Golden Week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.73%, losing on Monday, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.47%.

Wall street performance

Indices were higher on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%, the S&P 500 up 0.42%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.38%. This followed a negative reading in the US after particularly high inflation, which gave investors confidence in future rate cuts, though the probability of a 50 basis point cut in November fell from 53.3% to 36.7%.

Also read | Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 48.50