Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 48.50

Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
From October 1, 2024, oil marketing companies have raised the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 48.50. The price hike will directly affect restaurants, hotels, and other small businesses that rely heavily on commercial LPG gas cylinders for daily operations.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2024 9:43 IST
The oil marketing companies announced a hike in the price of commercial LPG containers, effective October 1. The price of a 19-kg cylinder has been increased by Rs 48.50, taking the price in Delhi up to Rs 1,740, up from Rs 1,691.50 for a 5-kg commercial weight of free LPG. The cylinder also went up by Rs 12.

Impact on businesses and workplaces

The price hike will affect restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments that rely on these cylinders for daily operations. This is the second price hike in two months after the Rs 39 hike in September.

No change in domestic LPG rates

Despite the increase in employment, LPG cylinder prices in the country have remained unchanged, bringing relief to households. However, higher marketing costs can increase operating costs and potentially increase customer prices.

