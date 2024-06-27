Sensex breaches 79,000 mark for first time, Nifty hits record high

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Business stock exchange building.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 149.41 points to 78,524.84 after reaching an all-time high of 78,771.64 in early trading. Similarly, the Nifty dropped 47.45 points to 23,821.35. Among the 30 Sensex companies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, and Nestle experienced the most significant declines.

Top gainers

Conversely, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, and Reliance Industries emerged as the top gainers.

Global market trends

Asian markets

Major Asian markets, including Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, were trading lower.

US markets

In contrast, US markets closed in positive territory on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,535.43 crore on Wednesday, contributing to the market downturn.

Other market indicators

Brent crude

The global oil benchmark Brent crude fell by 0.21% to USD 85.07 a barrel.

Wednesday's market performance

The BSE Sensex had climbed 620.73 points, or 0.80%, to a new closing peak of 78,674.25. It had surged 705.88 points, or 0.90%, to hit an all-time high of 78,759.40 during the day. The Nifty had increased by 147.50 points, or 0.62%, to a record closing peak of 23,868.80, hitting an intra-day high of 23,889.90.

