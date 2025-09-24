Samruddhi Expressway creates history – Becomes India’s first highway to generate solar power During the first phase, projects having an installed capacity of 9 MW were developed at Karanja Lad and Mehkar. Later, power generation kicked off with 3 MW at Karanja Lad and 2 MW at Mehkar.

Mumbai:

In a major achievement for the Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg project, it became the first expressway in the country to generate solar power. In a pioneering step, which was the integration of renewable energy with infrastructure, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) started generating solar power by commissioning solar projects in Vidarbha. It also included Karanja Lad in Washim district and the Mehkar interchange in Buldhana district.

701-Km-Long Stretch

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, which is a 701-km-long stretch, connects Nagpur and Mumbai. According to the latest figures, it has already recorded over 2.25 crore vehicles since its opening.

From the initial stage itself, the MSRDC wanted the expressway to not only act as a fast-travel corridor but also serve as a hub for solar power generation. In that regard, a plan involving 204MW of solar capacity across various interchanges was finalised, and the implementation phase is currently underway.

Generated Power To Be Sold To Discom

Notably, the solar initiative has been able to create an additional revenue stream for MSRDC along with the toll collection. According to a 2022 agreement between MSEDCL and MSRDC's special purpose vehicle, Mahasamruddhi Renewable Energy Ltd, the generated power will be sold to the discom.

Joint Managing Director Manuj Jindal called the achievement a major milestone, adding, "This is a significant milestone in the corporation's journey. Beyond the Samruddhi Expressway, similar solar projects are being considered at other proposed highway interchanges. Solar power generation will also earn carbon credits, strengthening MSRDC's ability to raise funds for infrastructure development.”

The project was carried out under the leadership of Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Anilkumar Gaikwad, with strategic guidance from Jindal.