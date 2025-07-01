Rs 272.98 per litre: Pakistan hikes petrol, diesel prices even as crude oil edges lower According to the report, the Pakistani government has also imposed a carbon levy of Rs 2.50 per litre on petrol and diesel.

Islamabad:

People of Pakistan are already facing a multitude of challenges, including high inflation. To make things worse, the government has announced a hike in petrol and diesel prices. In a significant blow to the common man, the country's Finance Division has announced a fuel price hike for a fortnight. According to reports, the price of petrol in Pakistan has increased by Rs 10.39 per litre. This is the second such hike in less than a month. On June 16, 2025, petrol rose by Rs 4.80 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs 7.95.

Diesel Price at Rs 272.98 Per Liter

According to the Finance Department's notification, the price of petrol has increased by Rs 8.36 per litre. With the latest hike, the cost of petrol has gone up to Rs 266.79 per litre from Rs 258.43. The price of high-speed diesel has increased by Rs 10.39 per litre, which has increased its price from Rs 262.59 to Rs 272.98 per litre. The new prices of petrol and diesel came into effect in Pakistan from July 1.

According to Pakistani media reports, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased following the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the concerned ministries. The government stated that the increase in fuel prices is attributed to fluctuations in international market trends, which have impacted global oil prices. However, international oil prices edged down on Monday as investors weighed easing Middle East risks.

Both Brent and US crude oil benchmarks posted their biggest weekly declines since March 2023. However, they rose for the second consecutive month, gaining around 6 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

Pakistan Government Imposes Carbon Levy On Petrol, Diesel

According to the report, the Pakistani government has also imposed a carbon levy of Rs 2.50 per litre on petrol and diesel. The Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) on petrol has been increased to Rs 75.52 per litre, while a levy of Rs 74.51 per litre will be imposed on diesel.