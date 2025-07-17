What are RoRo Ferries? Why is this critical step in improving accessibility for Goa's residents? RoRo Ferries in Goa: The vessels also feature several key elements, including clearly marked lanes for vehicles, an air-conditioned passenger area, and emergency medical kits.

Panaji:

In a significant development, the Goa government has introduced two brand-new Roll on-Roll off (RoRo) ferries. The two ferries, named Gangotri and Dwarka, will be operational on the busy Chorao–Ribandar route across the Mandovi River. These newly announced ferries will be replacing the older conventional boats, ultimately reducing the travel time for daily commuters as well as tourists.

Big Leap For Goa’s Water Transport

While inaugurating the ferries, The Indian Express quotes Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as saying, “This is a big leap for Goa’s water transport. These ferries have more capacity and modern technology, making travel easier and quicker. They will help locals and attract more visitors to Goa.”

Each RoRo ferry has a space for up to 100 passengers, 15 cars, and between 30 to 40 two-wheelers. With a maximum speed of 10 knots -twice the speed of traditional boats -the ferry significantly reduces travel time between Chorao Island and Ribandar. The ferries reduce the journey time to just 12–13 minutes, down from the usual 30.

Vessels Feature Several Key Elements

The vessels also feature several key elements, including clearly marked lanes for vehicles, an air-conditioned passenger area, and emergency medical kits. The ferries have been designed by Vijai Marine Shipyards. Slated to operate under a Built-Own-Operate-Transfer model, the facility will incur zero cost to the state government.

The RoRo ferries have been designed to cater to both tourists as well as the locals. These are equipped with several facilities, including air-conditioned passenger cabins, marked lanes for vehicles, and onboard emergency medical kits, offering a safer and more comfortable travel experience.

In a statement, Goa’s River Navigation Minister, Subhash Phal Desai, highlighted that the upgraded service will help reduce waiting times considerably and minimise disruptions. He added that the RoRO ferries will ensure a smoother and more reliable journey for all passengers.