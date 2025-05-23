Rising Northeast Investors Summit: Adani Group to invest additional Rs 50,000 crore over next 10 years Rising Northeast Investors Summit: Speaking at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit, Gautam Adani said his group's initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship and community engagement.

New Delhi:

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani on Friday announced an additional Rs 50,000 crore investment over the next 10 years in green energy, road construction and creating digital infrastructure in the northeastern states as his conglomerate looks to expand its presence in the east.

This investment is on top of Rs 50,000 crore that his group had committed to investing in Assam in February.

Speaking at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit, Adani said his group's initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship and community engagement.

"Three months ago, in Assam, we pledged an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. Today, once again, humbled and inspired by your leadership, I announce that the Adani Group will invest an additional Rs 50,000 crore across the Northeast over the next 10 years," he said in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The investments will span green energy, including smart-meters, hydro, pumped storage, power transmission, roads and highways, and digital infrastructure, logistics, as well as capacity-building through skilling and vocational training centres.

"But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement. This is what Viksit Bharat 2047 is all about," he said.

Adani said over the past decade, in the hills and valleys of the Northeast, a new chapter in India's growth story is unfolding.

And behind this rise is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recognised no borders, only beginnings, he said.

"When you said, 'Act East, Act Fast, Act First,' you gave the Northeast its wake-up call."

This has been reflected in 65 personal visits by the Prime Minister, Rs 6.2 lakh crore of investment since 2014, doubling the road network to 16,000 kms and doubling the number of airports to 18.

"This is not just policy. It is your hallmark of big thinking. It is the hallmark of your belief system. It is the hallmark of your conviction in Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas!," he said.