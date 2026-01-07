Residential Real Estate: Urbanisation, premiumisation and green living to shape next housing cycle Homebuyers are increasingly factoring in energy efficiency, air quality, and access to open green spaces while evaluating housing options, driven by health awareness and long-term cost considerations.

New Delhi:

After years of expansion driven by volume and velocity, the housing sector is steadily transitioning toward value-led growth, where quality, location, and long-term liveability are as important as price. This next phase is being shaped by the convergence of three defining forces—urbanisation, premiumization, and green living. Far from operating in silos, these trends are increasingly intertwined, collectively redefining how and where homes are planned, built, and bought in India’s evolving urban landscape.

India Real Estate 2026

As per the "India Real Estate 2026" report by Colliers, housing demand has remained persistent despite external pressures. It sets the stage for growth and sustained transformation in the years to come. In NCR, urbanisation continues to redefine residential growth beyond traditional city cores. Housing demand is increasingly gravitating toward well-planned city extensions that offer a better balance between access and liveability. For homebuyers, connectivity is no longer about the shortest distance alone—it is about ease of movement, quality of surroundings, and the ability to live well without compromising on urban access.

According to Shyamrup Roy Chaudhary, Founder & Managing Director, AuraWorld, residential real estate in 2026 will be less about owning a home and more about choosing a way of life.

"In Gurugram, buyers are increasingly value-driven—they want seamless connectivity, social infrastructure, and homes that support modern urban living. What we’re seeing is a clear shift toward thoughtfully designed, premium residences that balance comfort with long-term value. Urbanisation today isn’t chaotic expansion; it's structured growth aligned with infrastructure and employment hubs. Developers who understand this evolution will shape resilient communities, not just housing projects,” Chaudhary said.

Key determinants for housing sales

As per the report, large-scale investments in metro rail networks, expressways, transit corridors, and airports were witnessed in 2025, particularly in the peripheral and suburban areas of Tier I cities. These quiet locations have emerged as key determinants for housing sales, as they keep affordable options available while being connected with the main employment and lifestyle hubs.

Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and the Kanodia Group, believes that in 2026, the housing cycle will be defined by how well developers respond to emerging micro-markets.

"Locations like New Gurugram, SPR, Golf Course Road, and Golf Course Extension Road are becoming the new growth engines of NCR. Buyers here are aspirational yet practical, seeking larger homes, better planning, and future-ready infrastructure. Premiumization in these corridors is driven by lifestyle upgrades rather than status alone. Hence, these markets will represent a more balanced form of urbanisation where space, connectivity, and sustainability coexist,” Kanodia said.

Meanwhile, premiumisation has reshaped residential demand, with homes increasingly viewed as long-term lifestyle assets rather than mere shelter. Buyers are upgrading to larger configurations within branded developments that offer integrated living, professional management, and a stronger sense of community. There is a growing emphasis on well-designed spaces, enhanced security, and amenity-rich environments that support modern living patterns. This shift reflects rising aspirations, greater purchasing maturity, and a preference for quality-led housing that delivers both comfort and enduring value.

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, says, “In Gurugram, Dwarka Expressway perfectly captures the direction residential real estate is heading in 2026. What began as an infrastructure corridor is now evolving into a full-fledged residential ecosystem. Homebuyers here are focused on long-term liveability—green spaces, energy efficiency, and well-planned communities matter as much as connectivity. Sustainability is no longer optional; it’s influencing both buyer trust and investment appetite. The future housing cycle will reward developments that integrate smart design with environmental responsibility, creating homes that remain relevant decades down the line.”

Moreover, sustainability is moving from the periphery to the core of residential decision-making. Homebuyers are increasingly factoring in energy efficiency, air quality, and access to open green spaces while evaluating housing options, driven by health awareness and long-term cost considerations. This shift is also resonating with investors, as ESG-aligned residential developments gain stronger institutional interest for their resilience and future-readiness. For developers, sustainability is no longer viewed as a regulatory obligation alone, but as a value-creation lever, enhancing asset longevity, market credibility, and overall project desirability in a more discerning housing market.

