Reliance AGM 2024: Reliance to build Gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, says Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani said Reliance looks to add 100 million home broadband customers on JioAirFiber.

Reliance AGM 2024: Reliance chairman Ambani on Thursday made a big announcement and said the Reliance will be building Gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. While addressing the gathering of 3.5 million shareholders, he said, “We are laying the groundwork for a truly national AI infrastructure. We plan to establish gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, powered entirely by Reliance’s green energy, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and a greener future.”

He stated that the prime goal is to create the world’s lowest AI inferencing cost, right in India and this will make AI applications in India more affordable than anywhere else, making AI accessible to all.

The announcements came as the Reliance Industries Ltd is holding its 47th annual general meeting on Thursday. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed 3.5 million shareholders.

Mukesh Ambani also announced the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer and said the Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage, to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data. "And we will also have the most affordable prices in the market for those needing even higher storage. We plan to launch the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer starting Diwali this year, bringing a powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone everywhere," Ambani said.

Mukesh Ambani also introduced JioTV OS and said JioTV OS looks to provide a faster, smoother viewing experience with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. he added that it will be equipped with Hello Jio, an AI voice assistant to browse through the entertainment catalogue. The Jio App Store is also part of the home entertainment offering.