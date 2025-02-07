Friday, February 07, 2025
     
RBI Monetary Policy meeting 2025: Governor Sanjay Malhotra announces 25 bps repo rate cut

RBI Monetary Policy meeting 2025: Governor Sanjay Malhotra also said the flexible inflation targeting framework has served the Indian economy well.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla New Delhi Published : Feb 07, 2025 10:12 IST, Updated : Feb 07, 2025 10:18 IST
RBI MPC meet
Image Source : SCREENGRAB RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

During his inaugural Monetary Policy Committee meeting today, the Reserve Bank of India’s new Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, has announced a 25 basis points reduction in the repo rate. This is the first rate cut in nearly five years. 

"The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to reduce the policy rate by 25 basis points from 6.5 per cent to 6.25 per cent," he said.

Malhotra also said the flexible inflation targeting framework has served the Indian economy well. "Average inflation has been lower since this framework was out in place," he added.

This is a developing story

