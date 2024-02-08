RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent for sixth time in a row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

The monetary policy committe led by Shaktikanta Das has kept the repo rates unchanged at 6.50 per cent for the sixth straight time.

The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes totalling to 250 basis points since May 2022. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will remain watchful of food inflation so that the benefits gained are not frittered away. This is the first bi-monthly policy following the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024-25 last week.

In December, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, or retail inflation, increased, reaching a four-month high of 5.69 per cent. The increase was primarily attributed to the elevated prices of various food items, including pulses, spices, fruits, and vegetables. Comparatively, in November 2023, CPI inflation stood at 5.55 percent.

Despite this recent rise, headline inflation has managed to fall within the 2-6 percent range stipulated by the government for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, it still exceeds the central bank's target of 4 per cent.

The RBI has projected CPI inflation for the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) at 5.40 per cent and 5.60 per cent for 2024-25.