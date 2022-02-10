RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4% for 10th time in a row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday decided to maintain the status quo on the benchmark interest rate or repo rate. With this, the repo rate remains at 4 per cent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent.

This is the tenth consecutive time since the rate remains unchanged. The central bank had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.

The decision to keep the rates unchanged was taken to maintain an 'accommodative' stance to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis.

The last MPC held in December 2021 had kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance against the backdrop of concerns over the emergence of the new coronavirus variant Omicron. The MPC has also been tasked by the government to keep inflation in the range of 2-6 per cent.

