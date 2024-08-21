RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ranked among top 3 central bankers: Who are other two?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/PTI RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Denmark’s Christian Kettel Thomsen, and Switzerland's Thomas Jordan.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated as one of the top central bankers in the world for the second consecutive year, receiving an "A+" rating from the Global Finance magazine. Alongside Denmark’s Christian Kettel Thomsen and Switzerland’s Thomas Jordan, Das earned the highest accolade for his success in managing inflation, economic growth, currency stability, and interest rates.

Shaktikanta Das achieves top global ranking again

For the second consecutive year, Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has been ranked as one of the top central bankers globally by the US-based Global Finance magazine. Das, who has been awarded an "A+" rating, shares this honour with Denmark's Christian Kettel Thomsen and Switzerland's Thomas Jordan.

Criteria for ranking

Global Finance magazine's Central Banker Report Cards assess central bankers on a scale from "A" to "F" based on their performance in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, and interest rate management. An "A+" rating, which Das received, signifies excellent performance.

Global recognition for effective monetary policies

The magazine highlighted the role central bankers have played in combating inflation over the past few years, with Das’s policies being recognized for their effectiveness in achieving tangible results. The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually since 1994, honour central bankers whose strategies have significantly outperformed those of their peers.

Profiles of other top central bankers

Christian Kettel Thomsen (Denmark):

Christian Kettel Thomsen, a seasoned economist, served as Vice-President of the European Investment Bank before his current role. He has held several key positions, including Permanent Secretary at Denmark’s Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Finance.

Thomas Jordan (Switzerland)

Thomas Jordan, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), has a distinguished academic and professional background. He has been part of the SNB since 1997 and has held various prominent roles, including Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Governing Board. Jordan is also involved with international financial institutions, such as the IMF and BIS.

Also read | PM Modi congratulates RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on receiving 'A+' rating in Global Finance Report