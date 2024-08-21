PM Modi congratulates RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on receiving 'A+' rating in Global Finance Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi congratulates RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on receiving an 'A+' rating in the Global Finance Report.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been awarded an "A+" rating by Global Finance magazine for the second consecutive year, making him one of only three central bank governors globally to receive the top rating. Denmark's Christian Kettel Thomsen and Switzerland's Thomas Jordan were the other two to earn this distinction.

Global recognition for central bank leadership

Global Finance magazine's "Central Banker Report Cards 2024" rated central bank governors based on their performance in inflation control, economic growth, currency stability, and interest rate management. Das, along with his peers from Denmark and Switzerland, was recognised for his exceptional leadership in navigating India's economic challenges.

Prime Minister Modi's praise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Das on this achievement, stating, "This is a recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability." The accolade highlights Das's role in guiding India's monetary policy amid global economic uncertainties.

Ranking criteria

Global Finance's rankings evaluate central bank governors from over 100 countries and regions, including special entities like the European Union and the Bank of Central African States. The ratings range from "A+" to "F" based on success in managing inflation, economic growth, currency stability, and interest rates. The top performers were celebrated for their originality, creativity, and tenacity in addressing economic challenges.

Wider recognition

Other central bank chiefs receiving high ratings included those from Brazil, Chile, Mauritius, Morocco, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, all of whom earned "A" ratings. The report underscores the critical role central bankers play in maintaining economic stability and growth worldwide.

Also read | PM Modi embarks on 'historic' visit to Poland and Ukraine, what's on agenda? WATCH