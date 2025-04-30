Q4 Results: This NBFC posts 217% growth in YoY net profit - Details Earlier, the company successfully executed a bonus issue and a stock split. The company announced a stock split of every 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each.

Mumbai:

Non-banking finance company Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd has announced its quarterly results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has recorded a 217 per cent year-on-year net profit growth and 92 per cent revenue growth. The company, which is expanding its footprint in digital lending, green energy finance, and retail financial services, reported a rise in FY25 revenue from Rs 10.26 crore in FY24 to Rs 19.73 crore. Net profit surged to Rs 4.95 crore, growing from Rs 1.56 crore the previous year.

The company has posted consecutive quarters of rising profits. Earlier, the company announced that it plans to provide financing solutions to businesses and projects adhering to ESG principles, including funding for renewable energy adoption, sustainable practices, and social enterprises driving positive change, supporting environmentally conscious industries and promoting social impact ventures.

Global ESG investments are projected to surpass $50 trillion by 2025 (as per reports), highlighting the vast potential in this sector and our alignment with global trends.

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. aims to finance projects in renewable energy sectors such as solar, wind, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, with a focus on Solar panel installations and wind energy projects and EV charging stations and startups promoting green technologies.

India’s renewable energy market, growing at a CAGR of 17.33 per cent, is poised to achieve 500 GW by 2030 (as per the Ministry of Power). This initiative positions the company as a proactive participant in India’s green energy transition.

Earlier, the company successfully executed a bonus issue and a stock split. The company announced a stock split of every 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each.