CNG, PNG prices hiked across Delhi-NCR. Check revised rates in your city

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and the CNG. According to a late night notification by the IGL, the revised prices of CNG and PNG will come into effect from today. The PNG price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 45.86 per SCM. The price of CNG in Delhi was hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 71.61 per Kg.

New rates of CNG in various cities -

Delhi - Rs 71.61 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad - Rs 74.17 per kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli - Rs 78.84 per kg

Gurugram - Rs 79.94 per kg

Rewari - Rs 82.07 per kg

Karnal and Kaithal - Rs 80.27 per kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur, Fatehpur - Rs 83.40 per kg

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand - Rs 81.88 per kg

With the hike, PNG prices in cities other than Delhi will be -

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad - ₹45.96 per SCM

Karnal and Rewari - ₹44.67 per SCM

Gurugram - ₹44.06 per SCM

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli - ₹49.47 per SCM

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand - ₹51.28 per SCM

Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur - ₹48.60 per SCM

Late on Tuesday -- within a week of steeply increasing the retail price of CNG and PNG, the Mumbai gas utility announced another hike in the prices of these fuels by Rs 5/kg and Rs 4.50, effective Tuesday midnight, citing the massive rise in input prices.

It had earlier raised the retail price of auto fuel CNG and cooking gas PNG by Rs 7 and Rs 5, respectively.

MGL had on March 31 lowered the retail prices of CNG by Rs 6/kg and for PNG by Rs 3.50 after the state government had slashed VAT on these fuels to 3 per cent from 13.5 per cent effective April 1.

On April 6, MG increased the prices of these fuels by Rs 7 and Rs 5, respectively.

The supply price of gas from regulated fields of state-owned ONGC and Oil India rose to a record USD 6.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from USD 2.90, and the rate for difficult fields like deepwater will rise to USD 9.92 per mmBtu for April-September from USD 6.13 per mmBtu.

