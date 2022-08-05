PNG price hike: IGL increases rates by upto Rs 56.23 | CHECK REVISED RATES in your city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Check revised rates of PNG in your city.

The domestic PNG retail prices have been hiked with effect from August 5, 2022

The city gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October 2021

PNG price hike: The prices of piped natural gas (PNG) were hiked by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Friday (August 5) by Rs 50.59 per standard cubic meter (SCM) in NCT of Delhi.

The domestic PNG retail prices have been hiked with effect from August 5, 2022.

CHECK PRICE HIKE LIST OF DIFFERENT CITIES :

1. NCT of Delhi – Rs.50.59/- per SCM

2. Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs. 50.46/- per SCM

3. Karnal & Rewari – Rs.49.40/- per SCM

4. Gurugram – Rs.48.79/- per SCM

5. Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs.53.97/- per SCM

6. Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs.56.23/- per SCM

7. Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs.53.10/-per SCM

The city gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October 2021 when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies world over recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

Earlier this week, Mumbai gas distributor Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has also announced the second price hike of Rs 6 per kilogram for CNG and by Rs 4 a unit for piped natural gas with immediate effect.

The price revision comes amidst rising prices of the natural gas at source both internationally as well as for domestically drilled gas.

Rising prices have forced suppliers and distributors to cut down on industrial supplies since the past many weeks. This is the sixth price hike since April month of this year.

