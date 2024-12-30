PM Modi to launch five new trains from Delhi to Kashmir in January, coaches equipped with heating systems

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi to launch five new trains from Delhi to Kashmir.

Attention train passengers. Here comes another news for you. PM Modi is all set to inaugurate 5 new modern trains in January and these five new trains will be launched to connect Delhi and Kashmir. Every train will have 22 coaches each.

Interestingly, these trains are being built with new technology and design to give comfort to the rail passengers. Moreover, these trains will be equipped with onboard heating system keeping in mind the climate of Kashmir.

These AC sleeper trains will provide comfort during cold winter months and because of the security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, additional security checks will be in place for these services.

The Indian Railways said that five rakes are ready for service and added that the launch will take place in the first month of the new year, though not all five trains will be introduced at once.

Apart from other security checks, these five trains will be specially designed to handle the cold weather and the coach wheels and engine’s front glass will prevent snow from building up and heating systems inside the coaches will prevent the snow accumulation.

Moreover, the coaches of each train will be sanitised before departure, and passengers heading to Srinagar will undergo special security checks, similar to those at airports. More significantly, the number of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will also be increased to ensure safety.

The launch date of the new train depends on approval from the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS). Another thing to be noted that the 17-km Katra to Reasi section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is under construction now, with CRS inspections expected by the first week of January.