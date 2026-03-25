Piyush Goyal launches Malabar Charitable Trust's scholarship programme for 33,000 girls across India

New Delhi:

Union Minister Piyush Goyal attended a programme organised by the Malabar Charitable Trust, where he inaugurated a nationwide scholarship initiative for school and college-going girls. Under this programme, 33,000 girls across India will receive financial assistance to support their education.

Malabar Group sets benchmark in CSR

Addressing the gathering, Piyush Goyal praised Malabar for dedicating 5 per cent of its profits to CSR, which will fund scholarships for girls. “These girls will grow up to become part of a developed India,” he said.

Goyal also highlighted the inherent sensitivity and solidarity among Indians, citing the collective efforts during the Covid 19 pandemic. He added that while the world faces wars, India remains committed to peace and should stand united in facing challenges.

Focus on education, women empowerment and social welfare

The Malabar Charitable Trust announced contributions of Rs 30 crore for feeding the underprivileged as part of its Hunger Free World Project. Through this CSR initiative, the trust aims to empower women and girls through education. Overall, the trust plans to allocate:

Rs 114 crore for education (including micro-learning centers and scholarships)

Rs 30 crore for feeding the underprivileged

Rs 14.2 crore for healthcare

Rs 25 crore for housing projects such as ‘Grandma Home’

Rs 10 crore for environmental protection

Remaining funds for other social welfare activities

The programme will be managed and executed by the Malabar Charitable Trust.

Malabar Group leadership highlights national development

MP Ahammed, chairman of the Malabar Group of companies, emphasised that human resource development is the backbone of national progress. He noted that quality education helps nurture talent and that the scholarship programme enables students to achieve academic success and contribute meaningfully to the nation.

The event was also attended by senior officials of the Malabar Group, including Asher Ottamuchikkal, Nishad AK, Abdulla Ibrahim and Puneet Kumar.