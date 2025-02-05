Petrol-Diesel price today: Check latest fuel rates in your city on February 5

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

The prices of petrol and diesel across India have been revised as of February 5, 2025. While state-run oil companies have kept fuel prices unchanged in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, fluctuations have been recorded in several other regions.

Before heading to the fuel station, check the latest petrol and diesel rates in your city.

Petrol and Diesel prices in major cities (per litre)

Delhi : Petrol – Rs 94.77 | Diesel – Rs 87.67

: Petrol – Rs 94.77 | Diesel – Rs 87.67 Mumbai : Petrol – Rs 103.50 | Diesel – Rs 90.03

: Petrol – Rs 103.50 | Diesel – Rs 90.03 Kolkata : Petrol – Rs 105.01 | Diesel – Rs 91.82

: Petrol – Rs 105.01 | Diesel – Rs 91.82 Chennai: Petrol – Rs 100.90 | Diesel – Rs 92.48

Where fuel prices have increased or decreased

Fuel prices decreased : Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh.

: Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh. Fuel prices increased: Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.

How to check the latest petrol-diesel prices?

To check real-time fuel prices in your city, visit the official websites of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), or Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL). These companies also offer mobile apps that allow users to check fuel prices instantly.

