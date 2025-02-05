Sensex rises 151 points, Nifty gains 68 points in early trade amid positive market sentiment

Follow us on Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Indian stock markets opened on a strong note on Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gaining momentum amid fresh foreign fund inflows and positive cues from US markets. The BSE Sensex climbed 151.6 points to 78,735.41, while the NSE Nifty advanced 68.05 points to 23,807.30 in early trade.

Top gainers and laggards

Among the major gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Tata Motors, Power Grid, NTPC, and Infosys.

However, Asian Paints dropped 4.51% after reporting a 23.5% decline in consolidated net profit for Q3 FY25, citing muted demand and a weak festive season. Other laggards included Nestle, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Sun Pharma.

Global market trends

Asian markets showed mixed trends, with Seoul trading in the green, while Tokyo and Hong Kong were in the red.

Meanwhile, US markets closed higher on Tuesday, supporting positive investor sentiment.

Brent crude dips

On the commodities front, global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.43% to $75.87 per barrel.

Strong rally on Tuesday

On Tuesday, markets witnessed a sharp rally:

Sensex surged 1,397.07 points (1.81%) to settle at 78,583.81, marking a one-month high.

Nifty jumped 378.20 points (1.62%) to 23,739.25, reaching its highest level since January 3.

Investors will now watch for further trends in FII activity, global market movements, and economic data releases in the coming sessions.

