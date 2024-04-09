Paytm Payments Bank crisis: Surinder Chawla resigns as MD and CEO

Tuesday, April 09, 2024
     
Paytm (PAYT.NS) has said that Surinder Chawla has resigned as the chief executive officer of its banking unit Paytm Payments Bank.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2024 17:34 IST
Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Paytm (PAYT.NS) on Tuesday (April 9) said that Surinder Chawla has resigned as the chief executive officer of its banking unit Paytm Payments Bank "on account of personal reasons".

Chawla's resignation comes amidst Paytm Payments Bank facing prohibitory action from banking regulator RBI.

"Surinder Chawla, Managing Director and CEO of PPBL has tendered his resignation on April 8, 2024, on account of personal reasons and to explore better career prospects. He will be relieved from PPBL w.e.f. close of business hours on June 26, 2024, unless changed by mutual consent," One97 Communications, Paytm brand owner, said in a regulatory filing.

Chawla had joined PPBL in January last year.

More to follow...

