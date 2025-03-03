New Passport Rule: Birth Certificates mandatory for individuals born after October 1, 2023 As per the new rule, individuals born on or after October 1, 2023, must provide a birth certificate as the sole proof of their date of birth. No other documents will be accepted as proof of birth for this category.

New Passport Rule: The central government has introduced a significant change in the passport application process, making birth certificates the only valid proof of date of birth for individuals born on or after October 1, 2023. This amendment to the Passport Rules was announced last week and will come into effect once published in the official Gazette.

Under the new regulations, applicants born after the specified date must provide a birth certificate issued by authorised bodies, such as the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Municipal Corporations, or any authority designated under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. No other documents will be accepted as proof of birth for this category.

Reasons for amendment

As per news agency PTI, which quoted officials, the Passport Rules concerning the date of birth had not been unchanged for a long time, primarily because many citizens, especially those in rural areas, do not possess birth certificates. However, authorities have now taken a firm step to enforce the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, making birth certificates the sole accepted proof of date of birth for certain applicants.

However, for individuals born before October 1, 2023, the existing system remains unchanged. These applicants can continue to use alternative documents, including school leaving certificates, transfer certificates from recognised institutions, matriculation certificates, PAN cards, driving licenses, or extracts from their service records, as valid proof of date of birth.

When will new rules take effect?

As per reports, the move is aimed at modernising and simplifying the passport issuance process while ensuring greater consistency and security in documentation. While the new rules have been announced, they will only take effect after their formal publication in the official Gazette.

Govt plans to increase Passport Seva Kendras

It is to be noted that the government has also planned to expand the number of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) operated through post offices. Currently, 442 'Passport Seva Kendras' are operational and the number will be increased to 600 in the next five years. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was renewed for five years between the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Department of Posts for the continued accessibility of passport services through the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs).

