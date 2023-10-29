Onion prices continue to rise, inches closer to Rs 100 per kg mark in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Onion prices on the rise

Onion prices skyrocketed in many cities including the country's capital New Delhi. The retail price of good quality onion in Delhi reached Rs 90 per kg. Till yesterday it was available at Rs 80 per kg. Meanwhile, onion was being sold in bulk for Rs 70 per kg.

The reason for the rise in onion prices was believed to be the delay in rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra, due to which the sowing of Kharif crop was delayed and subsequenlty, new onions did not arrive in the market.

Onion supply is getting low

A trader in Ghazipur Mandi, Delhi said "The inflow of the onion is low resulting in high rates. Today the rates are Rs. 350 (per 5 Kg). Yesterday, it was Rs. 300. It was Rs. 200 before that. A week ago, rates were Rs. 200, Rs. 160 or Rs. 250 etc. The rates have gone up in the last week. The rates have risen due to a shortage in supply..."

"Before Navratri, the rate of onion was Rs 50 and now it has reached Rs 70 per kg. We have to buy at this rate. Earlier, the price was Rs 30 to 40 per kg," a vegetable seller who came to Ghazipur market said.

"We are here to purchase onion. The onion rates were Rs. 50 before Navratri, now it is Rs. 70/kg. Our purchase is at Rs. 70 per kg and we will sell it at Rs. 80/kg. Earlier, it was Rs. 30-40 per kg... If this continues, the rates will reach Rs. 100/kg. The rates for onions have gone up the most... Rates for tomatoes have also gone up. Earlier, tomatoes were Rs. 20/kg, now it is Rs. 40-45 per kg. Tomatoes will also reach Rs. 70/kg if this continues," said a vendor.

Like Delhi, onion prices also saw an increase in Karnataka and Maharashtra. Onion was available at Rs 65 to 70 per kg in Yesvantpur APMC of Bengaluru. Almost the same situation was being seen in Maharashtra also.

Government's efforts continue

The Union Consumer Ministry said the states where onion prices have seen a rise, it has sold 1.7 lakh tonnes of onions from its stock in the wholesale and retail markets at different places in 22 states since mid-August.

