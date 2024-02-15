NSE to hold special trading session on March 2 with intraday switch to disaster recovery site

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Stock market trading

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced that it will conduct a special trading session on March 2, which falls on a Saturday, with an intraday switch over to its disaster recovery (DR) site.

The special session aims to test the exchange's readiness to handle unforeseen disasters and ensure smooth operations in such scenarios. It will cover both the equity and equity derivatives segments.

According to NSE, the special trading session will consist of two phases. The first phase, lasting 45 minutes, will commence at 9:15 am from the primary site. The second phase will start at 11:30 am and conclude at 12:30 pm, conducted entirely from the disaster recovery site. Similar sessions from the disaster recovery site have been conducted previously in 2016 and 2017.

Originally scheduled for January 20, the special session was postponed due to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, leading to a complete trading session on that day. Consequently, January 22 was designated as a holiday for equity markets.

Last year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposed guidelines to enhance the governance of qualified registrars and transfer agents (QRTAs) for handling disruptions and improving preparedness through periodic drills. As per the circular issued by Sebi, QRTAs are required to establish a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) to ensure continuity of operations, maintain data integrity, and handle disruptions effectively.

The proposed guidelines aim to strengthen overall resiliency, augment systems and practices, and improve overall preparedness by conducting periodic drills.