Noida-Ganga Link Expressway: Sale, purchase of land banned in 56 villages amid major development push Following UPEIDA’s order, district administrations in Noida and Bulandshahr have started to conduct surveys to identify plots falling under the notified zone.

Noida:

In a significant move aimed at facilitating rapid infrastructure development around the Noida International Airport, the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Corridor Development Authority (UPEIDA) has introduced a total ban on the sale and purchase of land along the proposed 74.3-kilometre-long greenfield expressway. The expressway is slated to act as a link between the upcoming airport and the Ganga Expressway.

UPEIDA has issued a directive, which serves as a groundwork to intensify the construction of the high-speed corridor. It is designed to connect the Yamuna Expressway with the Ganga Expressway. Ultimately, it will be knitting together Uttar Pradesh’s three most ambitious transport projects. Notably, officials have issued strict orders against those individuals or entities who seek to violate the order.

Rs 4,000 Crore Mega-Project

A Rs 4,000 crore mega-project, the Ganga Expressway, will connect Meerut to Prayagraj. The upcoming link expressway, which will start from the Syana region in Bulandshahr and end near Sector 21's Film City on the Yamuna Expressway, is set to become a crucial corridor for boosting multimodal logistics and passenger connectivity across western Uttar Pradesh.

Following UPEIDA’s order, district administrations in Noida and Bulandshahr have started to conduct surveys to identify plots falling under the notified zone. Officials are currently identifying affected areas and marking land parcels for acquisition or regulatory action.

Expressway Corridor Will Be 120 Metres

Reports suggest that the total width of the new expressway corridor will be 120 metres. The route has been strategically altered to avoid disturbing existing developed zones in Yamuna City. The expressway, thus, will now pass through 56 villages, 8 of which lie in Noida district, while the remaining 48 are located in Bulandshahr.

The expressway alignment passes through major rural settlements, including Mehndipur Bangar, Bhaiyapur Brahmanan, Rabupura, and Myana in the Noida region. In Khurja tehsil, villages such as Amanullahpur, Kapna, and Bhagwanpur will also be affected. Additionally, several panchayats in the Syana and Shikarpur tehsils are likely to fall within the scope of the project.