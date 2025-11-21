Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Jewar aerotropolis redefining NCR’s identity: Here's what experts say The rise of Jewar is inseparable from the soon-to-be-operational Noida International Airport, which has turned this once peripheral region into one of NCR’s most powerful growth stories.

What transforms a city from just another address into an aspirational destination? In the case of NCR, the answer lies in steel, concrete, and runways. The Noida Expressway–Yamuna Expressway–Jewar belt is witnessing an infrastructure story, unfolding a new economic identity for NCR. For the first time, three high-impact corridors are growing in cohesion rather than in silos, creating a development arc where industries, jobs, housing, and mobility are advancing together. This Triangle is becoming the region’s newest power centre, drawing capital, talent, and long-term investment with an ease that signals maturity.

Magnet for high-value activity

The rise of Jewar is inseparable from the soon-to-be-operational Noida International Airport, which has turned this once peripheral region into one of NCR’s most powerful growth stories. The airport is acting as a magnet for high-value activity, bringing aerospace-linked businesses, logistics players, hospitality brands, and global trade firms into a market that was previously untapped. Located along the Yamuna Expressway, apartments have risen by 158 per cent between 2020 and 2025, while plots witnessed an extraordinary five-fold jump of 536 per cent, according to RealX Stats by InvestoXpert Advisors. As investments flow in and industrial clusters emerge, Jewar is evolving into a major employment hub, creating opportunities across various skill levels. Over the next decade, the airport’s influence will reshape Jewar’s identity entirely, transforming it from a transit point into an economic anchor for the region.

As economic activity deepens across the triangle, the residential landscape is evolving in distinctly patterned ways. The Yamuna Expressway has rapidly transformed from a peripheral stretch into one of the most sought-after real estate corridors in the National Capital Region (NCR). In areas such as Chi 3, land values rose over ten times from Rs 1,200 per sq. ft. to Rs 12,950 per sq. ft. in the last five years. Sectors such as 22D and Chi Phi delivered multi-bagger returns, with property rates rising over 400 per cent in five years.

Surge in property prices along the expressway

Further, the surge in property prices along the expressway can also be attributed to the UER-II expressway, the development of YEIDA's industrial townships, logistics parks and the proposed Film City, all of which have repositioned the corridor as a strategic growth hub.

Moreover, according to a report by PropTiger, Delhi-NCR recorded the highest appreciation in housing boom at 19 per cent during the July-September quarter, with the average price of homes rising to Rs 8,900 per square foot from Rs 7,479 per square foot year-on-year. Experts believe corridors like Noida Expressway have become the natural magnet for premium and luxury living, with sectors along it attracting buyers who prioritise connectivity, design, and future readiness.

According to Sahil Agrawal, CEO, Nimbus Realty, the momentum along the Yamuna Expressway has accelerated dramatically ever since construction on the airport gathered pace.

"The change is visible not only in property values but in the nature of development taking shape on the ground. We’re witnessing the rise of manufacturing clusters, logistics hubs, and large-scale warehousing, each bringing employment and new opportunities. This ecosystem is steadily attracting more people to the region, signalling a shift from isolated growth to a more structured, job-led development cycle. Besides, the corridor has become one of NCR’s most rational markets for homebuyers seeking long-term value. With massive development taking place, demand is shifting from speculative plots to community-centric living. Sectors like 22A will play a pivotal role in offering homes where families enjoy quality, safety, walkability, and access to jobs within minutes. We foresee this region evolving into NCR’s most balanced mix of growth, livability, and future opportunity,” Agrawal said.

BK Malagi, vice chairman, Experion Developers, is of the view that the momentum along the Noida expressway is unlike anything we've seen in recent years.

"The corridor is entering a new era where premium living and technology-led urban design are becoming inseparable. With the upcoming Noida International Airport emerging as NCR’s biggest economic catalyst, the demand for well-planned, future-forward residential districts is rising sharply. We’re witnessing an inclination towards integrated lifestyle environments built around wellness, intelligence, and seamless connectivity, with Sector 151 and the surrounding micro-markets offering this balance. For homebuyers, this corridor is no longer just a residential choice; it is an upgrade into a smarter, globally connected way of living,” Malagi said.

Besides, as infrastructure and industry scale up, the triangle is also witnessing a parallel rise in leisure and lifestyle-driven development. The combination of the upcoming airport, Film City, and expanding industrial clusters has sparked a wave of hospitality investments from business hotels to large-format leisure resorts. Retail, too, is evolving with new high streets, malls, and entertainment hubs planned along the region’s busiest corridors.

“The surge in real estate activity across the Noida- Greater Noida Expressway is deeply tied to the rapid advancement of the Noida International Airport. With commercial operations on the horizon, the corridor is attracting heightened interest from HNIs, NRIs, and buyers who recognise the long-term value of being part of an emerging economic hub. The scale of connectivity and infrastructure unfolding here is unlike anything NCR has seen in recent years, positioning the region as a premium, future-ready residential destination. At Gulshan, we see this moment as the start of a transformative cycle, one where thoughtful, high-quality development will shape the identity of this new growth corridor,” Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group, concluded.