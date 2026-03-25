No fuel shortage, supply steady across India: Oil Marketing Companies amid reports of panic buying

New Delhi:

Amid reports of panic buying, leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Wednesday said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG, and supply is steady across the country. In official statements issued to the public, OMCs said that adequate stocks are currently available to meet national demand without any disruption.

"Important Information for All Citizens. Rumours about petrol and diesel shortages in certain areas are completely unfounded. There is no shortage of fuel across the nation. India is a net exporter of petrol and diesel. We have adequate stocks of crude oil, petrol, diesel, and ATF. Supply chains are operating smoothly without any disruption. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is fully operational and committed to ensuring an uninterrupted fuel supply. Citizens are advised not to panic or engage in unnecessary buying. Fuel availability remains stable and sufficient," said Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) assured that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country.

"Dear Customers, There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. Fuel supplies remain stable, and adequate stocks are available. Customers are advised not to be misled by rumours or resort to panic buying. Please continue with normal consumption patterns. HPCL remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted and seamless fuel supply across its network," HPCL said.

Providing real-time updates, Indian Oil said the situation is normal.

"Our Retail Outlet COCO Maradu, Kochi at 09:30 AM Today. No Rush! No Panic! Everything is operating smoothly. We remain fully committed and available to serve you at all times," IOCL stated. The ongoing West Asia conflict has intensified concerns over global energy security, with supply bottlenecks and damaged infrastructure continuing to disrupt markets.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government said India has adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG, and that all refineries are operating at high capacity despite disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz situation.

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