Increasing exports, reducing imports new way ahead for patriotism, ‘swadeshi’: Gadkari

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday (December 24) said that increase in exports and reduction in imports is the new way ahead for patriotism and “swadeshi” and it will be a “new freedom” for India when not a drop of petrol and diesel is imported in the country. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways said that stopping the import of petrol and diesel was linked to arresting terrorism in the world.

"Till this import is not stopped, terrorism will not stop across the world. The aim of my life is to stop import of petrol and diesel. I consider it to be a new freedom for India when not a drop of petrol and diesel is imported into the country," he said while addressing the 'Sagar Manthan 2.0' event organised by weekly magazine 'Panchjanya'.

Gadkari said that the import bill for petrol and diesel at present is at Rs 16 lakh crore, and the same money will go to the poor if their import is reduced.

“That is why we have introduced alternative fuels like bio fuel. Reduction in imports and increase in exports is the way forward for patriotism and swadeshi,” he said.

Employment in automobile industry

Gadkari said the size of the automobile industry in India was Rs 7 lakh crore when he took over (in 2014) and now it was Rs 12.5 lakh crore, adding the sector gives employment to 4.5 crore people.

He noted that it is the industry that gives the highest GST to the state governments and the Centre.

He asserted that India’s automobile industry would reach number one in the world in the coming five years.

“Maximum imports are happening in the automobile industry. If we want to become vishwaguru (world leader) and USD five trillion economy, then we have to become number one in exports,” he said.

Three months ago, India jumped from seventh position to third in the automobile exports sector, surpassing powerhouses like Japan.

"I can tell you we will be number one in the next five years based on our initiatives like atmanirbhar Bharat (self reliant India) and sushaasan (good governance)," the Union minister claimed.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Business News