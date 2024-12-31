New Year 2025: From UPI to pension, key changes in norms of various sectors in upcoming year | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

As the year 2024 ends today, people are set to cheerfully welcome 2025. Amid celebration, one must also look at the changes that are going to be rolled out in the coming year. The changes are crucial to various sectors that are directly related to the people like UPI and pensions. It is pertinent to consider these changes in the upcoming year. Here are the key changes that will follow from January 1:

UPI

The government has extended the transaction limit under Unified Payment Interface (UPI) from feature phone to Rs 10,000. The upper limit extension will be implemented from January 1. Currently, this limit is Rs 5,000.

Rs 2 lakh loan to farmers without guarantee

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced to provide collateral-free farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh to farmers in India. Currently, this limit if only Rs 1.6 lakh. The federal bank announced the increase in loan amount in December.

Data-less calling recharge

In a major relief for those who do not use smart phones, the telecom companies will introduce separate recharge packs with facilities of voice call and SMS. Currently, the user has to chose from score of packs which contain data also regardless of its use for customers.

Pension

According to the new rule, pensioners will be able to withdraw their pension from any bank. For making the transaction, no additional verification would be required. Currently, the pensioners can only draw their pension from their own bank and branch.

Prices of cars and commercial vehicles to increase

The prices of bikes, cars and other commercial vehicles will be upped from January 1. The firms whose cars would become costly include, Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, MG and Kia. Meanwhile, the reports suggest that the cost of motor cycles and commercial vehicles will be increased by 2-3 per cent.

WhatsApp to shut services in these phones

WhatsApp has announced to discontinue its services for Android 4.4 (KitKat) and any version prior to that. The discontinuation is primarily due to the incompatibility of Meta AI feature on these operating systems. So, if you are still using the old android version, its time to treat yourself with a new phone.

Curb on vehicular pollution

Currently, Bharat Stage 6 (BS-6) restrictions are imposed on the vehicles in India. These restrictions were implemented on April 1, 2019. The government has announced to impose tougher restrictions under BS-7 in 2025. However, the BS-7 will not be implemented from jauary 1 and will come into force from April 1.

So far those who are planning to buy new vehicles in the new year, they must chose a BS-7 version.

No-detention policy change in education system

Currently, those students who gets fail in their examinations before class 10, they are promoted to the next class under No Detention Policy. The government has decided to end the policy. As per new rules, those students who did not pass the examination would have to reappear within two months.

No entry in coaching before 16

In a first, the government has drafted guidelines for coaching centres and their advertisements. As per the guidelines, the coaching centres would not be able to enroll students below 16 years of age. Moreover, the would also have to refrain from any deceptive advertisements. If found violation guidelines, the centres could be fined.

Agniveers to get reservation in CISF, BSF

Agniveers are currently getting 25 per cent reservation in the Indian armed forces. However, from 2025, the agniveers will get a 10 per cent reservation in CISF and BSF recruitments.