Navi Mumbai Airport: List of facts you didn’t know about India’s next aviation marvel Navi Mumbai Airport: With a runway of almost 3,700 metres, the airport has the capacity to handle large commercial aircraft.

Mumbai:

With its ceremonial inauguration slated for October 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to go operational, finally ending Mumbai’s long wait. Some reports suggest that commercial flights from the upcoming airport will start in mid-November.

Airport To Be Renewed After Late DB Patil

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the airport will be named after the late DB Patil, a social activist and politician widely recognised for his efforts in securing compensation for project-affected persons in the region.

The airport will serve as the second such facility in Mumbai. It will start with one runway and a terminal building. It is expected to cater to approximately 9 crore passengers annually once it becomes fully operational.

With a runway of almost 3,700 metres, the airport has the capacity to handle large commercial aircraft. The Navi Mumbai airport will be equipped with advanced air traffic control systems and modern passenger terminals.



Notably, the current airport in service in India’s financial capital serves almost 5.5 crore passengers annually, using a single runway.

NMIA Receives Its Aerodrome License

Recently, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) received its Aerodrome License from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

On the occasion, the NMIA officials said, “We are pleased to achieve this significant milestone with the grant of our Aerodrome License. This approval brings us closer to becoming fully operational and enhancing connectivity for passengers and businesses alike.”

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to preside over the inaugural event, the first flight from NMIA is scheduled for October 8.

Airlines, including Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air, have made announcements to start operations from NMIA, with initial flights slated to connect various domestic cities.

The airport’s development is being undertaken in phases. In the first phase, the NMIA is expected to handle 20 million passengers and 500,000 metric tonnes of cargo annually.