Namo Bharat project is among most ambitious ventures in India’s mobility sector: Alstom India

New Delhi:

In the heart of India’s rapid industrial evolution, a quiet revolution is unfolding on the tracks. As the nation pivots toward high-speed connectivity and smarter urban transit, Alstom India has emerged as the primary architect of this new era. From the world-first signalling debut on the Namo Bharat regional corridors to the rollout of fully autonomous, driverless metro systems in Delhi and Mumbai, the company's "Make in India" is driving India's rail revolution. To understand how the company is bridging the gap between global innovation and local execution, IndiaTV spoke to Olivier Loison, Managing Director of Alstom India. In an email interaction, Loison details how Alstom is not only moving passengers but also moving the needle on what is possible for the future of Indian mobility.

Here are the edited excerpts of the interview:

Que: The Namo Bharat trains incorporate the world-first integration of ETCS Level 2 (Hybrid Level 3) signalling with an LTE network. What does this pioneering technology mean for the future of high-speed regional rail in India, and how will Alstom leverage this global debut in other markets?

Olivier Loison: Alstom is delivering rolling stock and signalling solutions for the Namo Bharat project, implemented by NCRTC, India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail service. It has marked the world debut of the Hybrid Level 3 ETCS (European Train Control System), which enhances safety, facilitates interoperability, reduces waiting times, and improves efficiency. It is also redefining passenger experience, offering a level of comfort, reliability, and speed previously unseen in regional transit. The successful deployment of this hybrid system in India demonstrates the reliability, efficiency and scalability of this signalling solution for high-speed and semi-speed environments. This real-world deployment helps us showcase our technological leadership globally, providing a robust solution for urban and regional corridors that are looking for similar high-capacity, safe, and sustainable mobility solutions.

Que: Alstom has delivered 210 cars for the Namo Bharat project. How have you ensured the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' commitment for this semi-high-speed rolling stock?

Olivier Loison: The Namo Bharat trains were designed at Alstom’s Hyderabad engineering centre and manufactured at Savli (Gujarat), with propulsion systems and electricals built at our facility in Maneja (Gujarat). These trains have been developed 100% indigenously, with end-to-end engineering, and manufacturing work done at Savli, Gujarat, in India, reinstating Alstom’s commitment to the government’s Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat ambition.

Que: Beyond the initial corridor, what is Alstom's strategic view on participating in the future phases and extensions of the Namo Bharat network to solidify your position as a key partner for India's regional rapid transit?

Olivier Loison: The Namo Bharat project is among the most ambitious ventures in India’s mobility sector and is proving to be a game-changer in India’s regional rail segment. We are proud to be a trusted partner to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in building India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail system, the Namo Bharat.

There is a very progressive outlook in India towards rail modernisation and development, and it will be a matter of continued pride for us to build sustainable transport systems that are inclusive, environmentally friendly, safe and efficient.

Que: Alstom is delivering the CBTC system for extensions of Line 7, and the new Aerocity–Tughlakabad (Gold) Line 10. How will the GOA 4 (Grade of Automation 4) driverless capability of these Metropolis trains transform operations and capacity on the DMRC network?

Olivier Loison: The trains will initially be commissioned in GoA2 (Grade of Automation 2), their eventual upgrade to GoA4 (Grade of Automation 4) will fundamentally transform operations and capacity on the DMRC network. This positions DMRC among global leaders in metro automation, aligning it with international best practices and future-ready urban mobility standards.

GoA 4 signifies fully unattended train operations, which eliminates the scope for human error and significantly enhances safety and reliability. The introduction of this driverless technology on the Delhi Metro extensions will revolutionise urban transit in the capital by:

Boosting capacity: The precise control offered by GoA 4 allows trains to run at closer intervals, thereby reducing the headway between services and significantly increasing the overall frequency. This boost in capacity is vital for the expanding DMRC network, ensuring more passengers can travel during peak hours without overcrowding.

The precise control offered by GoA 4 allows trains to run at closer intervals, thereby reducing the headway between services and significantly increasing the overall frequency. This boost in capacity is vital for the expanding DMRC network, ensuring more passengers can travel during peak hours without overcrowding. Optimising efficiency and costs: The system intelligently calculates the most efficient acceleration and braking profiles, leading to optimised energy consumption. This contributes to greener operations and lower operational costs over time.

The system intelligently calculates the most efficient acceleration and braking profiles, leading to optimised energy consumption. This contributes to greener operations and lower operational costs over time. Enhancing operational flexibility: The driverless capability provides greater flexibility in fleet management. This allows for the dynamic introduction of more trains into the system based on real-time passenger demand, ensuring resources are utilised optimally.

Que: For Mumbai Metro Line 4, Alstom will provide an integrated solution covering rolling stock, signalling, and maintenance. How does this comprehensive '360-degree' approach accelerate project delivery and ensure seamless system integration compared to working with multiple suppliers?

Olivier Loison: In India’s urban rail transport landscape, Alstom supplies rolling stock, signalling, and maintenance to several metro projects, including major cities such as Mumbai, Bhopal, Indore, Kanpur, Agra, and more. We are seeing an increasing number of tenders with maintenance bundled in, indicating that the sector is also gradually moving to a total cost of ownership (TCO) model. In Mumbai Metro Line 4, while Alstom is providing the Rolling Stock and Signalling, the overall package that was awarded to L&T also includes Telecom, Platform screen doors, and depot machinery, along with their maintenance, making it a first-of-its-kind 360-degree approach. This holistic model reduces the risks to the customer by optimising the total cost of ownership, while providing a smoother and safer travel experience for the commuters.

Que: Mumbai Metro Line 4 will see the introduction of Alstom's driverless trains in the city. How is Alstom adapting its global Urbalis CBTC solution to the specific density and operational demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)?

Olivier Loison: Alstom is adapting its global Urbalis CBTC solution to the specific density and operational demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) through a comprehensive, localised, and technologically advanced approach. Our Urbalis CBTC technology offers the highest Grade of Automation (GoA4), commonly known as 'driverless technology'. This advanced system is crucial for enabling an exceptional level of service, ensuring the highest frequency operations to meet the city's dense passenger traffic, while effectively managing the headway and safety of the trains.

The Urbalis solution has been developed at our Bangalore engineering centre, which has over 1,000 engineers contributing to various global solutions. These systems are also designed to be robust against the challenging weather conditions of Mumbai, including heavy monsoons. The driverless technology ensures consistent performance and removes variability caused by human factors. We are also focusing on cybersecurity to protect the entire network. This ensures that the solution is truly adapted to meet the needs of the ‘maximum city’, Mumbai.