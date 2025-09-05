Mumbai to get two new metro corridors soon: Check route, cost and details here The Cabinet has given its nod to a 29-km circular metro line in Thane city. The project to be executed by the Thane Municipal Corporation has been allocated a budget of 12,200 crore.

In a major infrastructure boost to India’s financial capital Mumbai, the city is slated to be equipped with two new metro corridors. This comes as part of a massive infrastructure push for which the Maharashtra cabinet gave its nod recently. In a significant decision, the state gave its go-ahead to a budgetary outlay of Rs 23,487 crore aimed at developing Metro Line-11, running from Wadala to the Gateway of India. Along with this, the plan also includes a 29-km circular metro for Thane. Additionally, a slew of other projects, including the Pune–Lonavala suburban rail expansion and a 25-km elevated road running between Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Thane, have been approved.

International Business Hub In Nagpur

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also cleared extensions to Pune and Nagpur Metro lines. Other notable decisions include an international business hub in Nagpur, new stations in Pune, along with policy measures in energy and tribal development.

Mumbai Metro 11: Gateway of India to Wadala

Running a total distance of 17.51 km, the Metro Line 11 is an extension of the green line. It will serve as a vital link between the Gateway of India and the Anik Depot in Wadala via Nagpada and Bhendi Bazaar.

The corridor will also be linked to Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), Metro Line 4, the Wadala Monorail, and key suburban railway stations such as Byculla and CSMT. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited is the main agency which will oversee the project’s design, construction, and operation.

Thane Ring Metro

The Cabinet has given its nod to a 29-km circular metro line in Thane city. The project to be executed by the Thane Municipal Corporation has been allocated a budget of 12,200 crore.

The project is being considered as a key push from Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who currently heads the urban development department in the Maharashtra government.