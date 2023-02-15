Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Multibagger stock with 321% return acquires winery assets worth Rs 400 million

Integra Essentia has informed exchanges that the board has acquired assets of Chateau Indage Winery for Rs 400 million. The acquisition is part of its pre-defined long-term business growth strategy.

The company said that the latest acquisition will strengthen its presence in the entire supply chain spectrum of consumable goods.

The purchased assets are situated in Narayangaon town of Pune district in Maharashtra. The location has an optimum climate for grape cultivation and is known for its world-class high-quality grapes.

"The company is making every effort to strategically align all the components of the supply chain. The latest purchase of winery assets is one such step," Vishesh Gupta, MD, Integra Essentia, said in a statement.

He added that the management is hopeful of the new assets making a significant contribution to the company’s revenue and bottom line.

Shares of Integra Essentia have yielded a massive return of 321 per cent since listing in May 2022. in the past one year. The company is involved in the business of life essentials to sustain modern life including agro products, textiles and garments, infrastructure and energy.

