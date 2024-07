Microsoft outage: Indian financial sector remains insulated from global crash, says RBI The RBI stated that the disruptions faced by these institutions have either been resolved or are currently being addressed. This reassurance comes in light of concerns over potential impacts on financial operations due to the global technical glitch.

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Microsoft outage and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Friday that the Indian financial sector has largely remained unaffected by the global outage in Microsoft services. According to the RBI, only 10 banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) experienced minor disruptions. Advertisement Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business breaking news Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp