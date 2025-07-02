Microsoft fires thousands of workers in second mass layoff in months Microsoft, however, declined to say how many people would be laid off but that it will comprise less than 4 per cent of the workforce it had a year ago.

Washington:

Microsoft is firing thousands of workers, its second mass layoff in months. The tech giant began sending out layoff notices on Wednesday. However, the company declined to say how many people would be laid off but that it will comprise less than 4 per cent of the workforce it had a year ago.

The layoff comes as the company continues its restructuring amid massive AI investments. Now just ahead of the fresh round of layoffs, Microsoft’s top sales executive Judson Althoff is stepping away for an eight-week sabbatical.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company has confirmed Judson Althoff’s sabbatical. And Althoff who works as the chief commercial officer will resume his role in September after Microsoft will close the fiscal year.

Apart from this, Microsoft is planning to layoff thousands of employees for third time, particularly from the sales and marketing division. And the layoffs will mark the third major workforce reduction this year for the Redmond-based tech giant, following 6,000 cuts in May and over 300 additional eliminations just weeks later.