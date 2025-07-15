MHADA Lottery 2025: Over 5,000 flats, prime plots up for grabs in Maharashtra's Konkan region - Check details MHADA Lottery 2025 Dates: August 13 is the last day to submit applications online. Online submissions can be made until 11:59 pm, while the deadline to pay the earnest money deposit (EMD) is August 14, also at 11:59 pm.

Mumbai:

For those looking to purchase flats or make an investment in the real estate sector near Mumbai, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Konkan Board has unveiled a lottery for 5,285 affordable flats and 77 plots in India’s financial capital. The housing units are located in several locations, including Badlapur, Vasai, Thane, and Kulgaon, while the plots are available in the Sindhudurg district of the Konkan region.

In a statement made to reporters in May 2025, Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice president and chief executive officer of MHADA, said, “The MHADA is planning to announce a lottery draw of about 5,000 homes this September – October.”

Applications with price details and location information have been made available online from 1 pm on July 14 for those interested in acquiring the properties. An inauguration ceremony was held on July 14 at 1 pm. This will be followed by the lottery draw on September 3.

MHADA Lottery 2025: Last Day To Submit Application

August 13 is the last day to submit applications online. The online submissions can be made until 11:59 pm, while the deadline to pay the earnest money deposit (EMD) is August 14, by 11:59 pm.

The MHADA, in its statement, said that the housing units and plots are being offered under various schemes.

MHADA Lottery 2025: Flats Available Under These Schemes

Notably, 565 flats will be offered under the 20 per cent Inclusive Housing Scheme, 3,002 flats under the 15 per cent Integrated Urban Housing Scheme, 1,677 flats under the Konkan Board Housing Scheme, including scattered flats in their current conditions, according to a HT report.

Additionally, 51 flats will be available under the Konkan Board Affordable Housing category (with a 50 per cent affordability criteria), along with 77 plots offered under the Konkan Board Housing Scheme.

MHADA will publish the draft list of eligible applicants on August 21 by 6 pm. Applicants will have time to raise objections until 6 PM on August 25. The final list of eligible applicants is scheduled to be released on September 1.