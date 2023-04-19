Meta prepares fresh round of layoffs beginning today, to cut around 4,000 high-skilled jobs

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational image

Meta layoffs: Meta is set to begin yet another round of mass layoffs across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp as the company move forward towards Mark Zuckerberg's goal of achieving greater efficiency.

In the fresh round of layoffs, around 4,000 high-skilled employees could be impacted, beginning Wednesday (today).

Earlier in March, Zuckerberg announced that his company would cut 10,000 jobs in the coming months.

Meta has already cut around 13 per cent of its workforce which impacted almost 11,000 employees.

In an internal memo seen by The Washington Post, Meta said that "the company will begin notifying employees on its technical teams whose jobs are being cut".

Meta will also announce newly reorganised teams and management hierarchies, the report mentioned.

Zuckerberg said that overall, "we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven't yet hired".

The fresh cuts came just four months after he laid off 11,000 employees, or 13 per cent of the company, in November last year.

