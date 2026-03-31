Meet IndiGo's new CEO William Walsh who comes with decades of global aviation experience

New Delhi:

Weeks after Pieter Elbers resigned as CEO of IndiGO, the country's largest airline has announced the appointment of former British Airways chief William Walsh as new chief executive officer. The appointment is significant, as the airline has been under scrutiny following massive operational disruptions that triggered widespread public outrage and regulatory action. The low-cost air carrier had faced operational challenges, including large-scale flight disruptions, prompting a leadership transition. Walsh is expected to take charge by August 3, 2026, after completing his tenure at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), where he currently serves as Director General.

Who is William Walsh

Widely known as “Willie” in the aviation industry, Walsh brings decades of experience to IndiGo. He began his career as a cadet pilot with Aer Lingus in 1979 and steadily rose through the ranks to become its CEO in 2001.

He later went on to lead British Airways as Chief Executive in 2005 and played a key role in shaping global airline operations. He also served as the top executive of IAG (International Airlines Group, a holding company which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling).

"As we enter a new phase of transformation and growth, I am delighted to welcome Willie to IndiGo. He is an iconic and accomplished aviation leader, and brings a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise of having built strong customer-focused airlines, deep industry experience and a values-driven leadership, making him exceptionally suited to lead IndiGo at this pivotal cusp of growth," IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said.

Leadership at IATA

Walsh has been heading IATA since April 2021, the global trade association representing airlines worldwide. In this role, he has been actively involved in shaping aviation policies, improving industry coordination, and navigating airlines through post-pandemic recovery challenges.