Metals company Manaksia posts Rs 107 crore consolidated net profit in financial year 2022-23

Metals company Manaksia Limited has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 38.1 crore in the January-March quarter mainly on account of higher income, showing an increase of around 18 percent from the last quarter. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 31.8 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Manaksia is the flagship company of the Manaksia Group. The Kolkata-based company's shares on Friday closed marginally down at Rs 147 (BSE) and have given 93 returns over the last 6 months.

On a yearly basis, Manaksia said in a regulatory filing that the consolidated net profit in the financial year 2022-23 was recorded at Rs 107 crore.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations jumped to Rs 305.7 crore in the quarter from Rs 289.4 crore in the period ended December 31, 2022, the filing showed. For full reporting financial year, the revenue from operations was Rs 1,174 crore.

Its consolidated total income in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was at Rs 330 crore, up from Rs 313 in the December quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was recorded at Rs 63.81 crore. Its earnings per share (EPS) decreased to Rs 5.74 in the quarter, the filing showed,.

The company has a net asset of Rs 1,393.3 crore as on March 31, 2023, according to the filing. It has a market valuation of Rs 973.18 crore, according to information available on BSE website.

According to the shareholding pattern available on BSE, promoters hold a majority stake of 74.93 percent while the remaining 25.07 percent is owned by the public. The company is involved in the manufacturing of galvanized steel, metal color-coated sheets & coils and aluminum alloy ingots for the automotive sector.

